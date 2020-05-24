



A refreshing story about three youngsters, Maisie May Carey and brothers Jac and Conor Bentley, who have been putting lockdown to good use in recent weeks with projects that are also raising monies for the local community.

Inside the newspaper, many of the stories still relate to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, but as de-escalation moves forward the dark clouds are gradually dispersing and being replaced with news relating to the opening of borders and the arrival, once again, of tourists, the lifeblood of the Spanish economy.