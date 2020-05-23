Willie Thorne’s health problems continue





Willie Thorne has a super infection (sepsis) throughout his body

Quote: ‘Willie is unable to move his arms and legs – can’t feed himself – or put a drink to his mouth. And has a bed sore’.

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor EXCLUSIVE

Snooker star Willie Thorne has returned to his rented home in Villamartin, Alicante, on the Costa Blanca south from Torrevieja hospital, amidst concerns over additional illness as he undergoes chemotherapy for leukaemia.

Thorne, 66, diagnosed with leukaemia in March, was rushed to hospital earlier this month and has since undergone blood transfusions, and treated for a virus.

Bankrupt Thorne returned home, but questions have been asked by friend Julie O’Neill about his health.

“I am still trying to obtain medical information and turned to legal help, as I’m not 100% sure exactly what is going on right now,” said O’Neill.

“Willie came home from hospital on May 15, but I fail to understand why,” said worried O’Neill.

“He is unable to move his arms and legs – can’t feed himself – or put a drink to his mouth and has a bed sore,” said O’Neill.

“As far as I understand from the translated discharge papers from the hospital he has a super infection (sepsis) throughout his body.

“Tests are still needed to determine the cause,” added O’Neill, who set up a GoFundMe campaign on Thorne’s behalf, alongside golfer Mark Roe to help pay for care costs amongst other outgoings.

“I have had to bring in a care company to help with the excessively increased care he now needs,” said O’Neill.

“I have also hired a legal representative, to aid me in getting access to his medical records.

“And to gain official answers, as to what exactly is going on. I am failing to see sense in it.”

Bedridden Thorne is unable to answer telephone calls or messages personally to speak to concerned people about his illness.

“Willie has had next to no movement in his hands and arms, so cannot answers calls.

“Hopefully I will have official answers and a more positive direction soon, as he recovers,” said O’Neill.

For anyone who might like to contribute to Willie’s support it can be found at:

www.gofundme.com/f/willie-thorne-recovery