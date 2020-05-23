



By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer John Berry has revealed that Hopels High is set to run at Great Yarmouth next month in the wake of racing returning to the fold in England on June 1.

“She has been enjoying herself on the Al Bahathri at Newmarket gallops,” said John, based at Beverley House Stables, Newmarket.

“Hopels High could run, if racing resumes, we hope to run her at Great Yarmouth on June 3, elimination permitting,” said John.

Today I inspected ‘The Field that Time Forgot’ ie ‘Lord Derby’s Private Field’. It’s oft-used in the sense that the Al Bahathri ends in it; but yearling ground hardly used, v good peat moss turf gallop seemingly never used & this sandless de-commissioned sand canter is long gone. pic.twitter.com/TZVjgaBQqm — John Berry (@JohnWathenBerry) May 20, 2020

Racing is scheduled to return in England in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown of meetings since March.

Meanwhile John took a trip round Lord Derby’s ‘private field’ – the land that time forgot.

“It’s oft-used in the sense that the Al Bahathri ends in it; but yearling ground hardly used.

“Very good peat moss turf gallop, seemingly never used, and this sand-less de-commissioned sand canter is long gone,” said John.

Video and photo : courtesy John Berry.

The post Trainer John Berry on course with Hopels High appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.