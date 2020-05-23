



The street market in Cabo Roig resumed last Thursday but only for those traders dealing in foodstuffs. However, trading was said to be fairly slow.

There were about 15 occupied pitches with traders, generally, saying that they approved of the reorganisation carried out by the Department of Markets in order to comply with the regulations introduced by the Ministry of Health.

Local associations have long been asking for chemical toilets, exclusively for the use of the traders, and it was noted that two have now been installed. It is hoped that they continue to be provided long term.

The market was visited by the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana Galiano, Jose Galiano Moreno, Councillor for Health, and Councillor for Markets Victor Bernabeu, who spoke to members of the public and market traders.