



Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Golf Courses and Covid-19 – Update

Since the 11th May 2020 many local courses have re-opened to the golfing public but all operating under the umbrella of the covid-19 safety protocol instructions and of course travel for golf or any other reason is restricted to the province in which we live.

Also announced during the last week it is now a mandatory instruction to wear masks in public places and these included the reception areas of golf courses but not for conducting the sport itself.

Having played under the umbrella of the covid-19 safety protocol for a few weeks it is clear that by far the biggest single factor is buggies with single occupancy because most of the local resident golfers are retired and now find it difficult to walk 18 holes and this problem will only get worse as the temperatures rise during the summer months.

A number of the courses have responded by reducing the prices for single occupancy buggies and are allowing a buggy to carry two sets of clubs so at least the walker is not pulling or pushing a trolley for 18 holes BUT the feedback from potential clients is that this in many cases still makes golf too expensive for them.

Until the air bridge is commences which allows tourist flights between European countries the courses will be heavily reliant on the local resident golfer and so the courses need to be further pro-active in this issue and may need to consider fitting screen partitions within the buggy space to allow the use of shared buggies.

Below is an update on the situation at local golf courses:

Alicante Province

Alenda, Bonalba, Campoamor, Don Cayo, El Plantio, Font del Llop, La Galiana, La Marquesa, Lo Romero, Puig Campana, Vistabella and Villamartin are open but Alicante, La Finca, Las Ramblas and Villaitana will remain closed.

Murcia Province

Altorreal, El Valle, Hacienda Del Alamo, La Serena, La Manga North, Lorca, Mar Menor, New Sierra Golf and Saurines are open but Alhama, La Manga South & West, La Torre and Hacienda Riquelme will remain closed.

Roda will re-open on 27/05/20.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €52 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €30) Altorreal €55 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €25) Bonalba €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €28) Campoamor €49 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €29) Don Cayo (Altea) €46 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €5) El Valle €59 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Font Del Llop €59 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €10) Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) La Galiana €100 Golf, Buggy,3 Golf Balls,20 tees, water & practise balls La Manga North €75 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €27) La Marquesa €42 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) La Sella €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €35) La Serena €47 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Las Colinas €77 Green Fee (9am to 2pm – single occupancy buggy €45) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €34 Green Fee (8.30am to 10.30am) Lo Romero €50 Green Fee (shared buggy allowed €36) Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €36 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Puig Campana €49 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €26) Roda €45 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villamartin €55 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €30) Vistabella €53 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €10)

*Most courses may allow shared buggies for couples that have self-isolated in the same accommodation and as for more details for these.

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.