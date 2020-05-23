Horadada partially reopens Municipal sports centre





Pilar de la Horadada’s councilor for sports announced that the municipal outdoor sports facilities have now been adapted in line with government regulations and reopened their doors last Saturday, 23 May.

For the time being, however, the racket areas and the athletics track are the only areas to reopen for the use of the general public.

To be able to use the tennis, paddle, fronton, and athletics tracks for a maximum of one hour, users will have to book by calling 696 962 358 at least 24 hours in advance.

Before accessing the facilities, users must disinfect their hands with hydroalcoholic gel. The facilities will be disinfected before and after each use in accordance with current regulations.

Training in the racket and athletics areas will be individual, never in pairs, and the locker room, showers, toilets and fountains may not be used. There will be an area to disinfect footwear, markings have been placed on the floor in the waiting areas, and punctuality is required when accessing the facility. The councillor said that they are working to enable the rest of the sports facilities to open as we progress through the phase of de-escalation.