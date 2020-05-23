47% of Spain goes to phase 2 on Monday while Madrid, Barcelona and Castilla y León go to phase 1





Community of Valencia remains in phase 1

The Community of Madrid, Barcelona and its metropolitan area and the nine provinces of Castilla y León will move to phase 1 of the de-escalation process on Monday, while 47% of Spain that was already in phase 1 will move forward to phase 2.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, at a press conference on Friday. Illa has said that on this occasion the Community of Madrid “meets the requirements to make the move at the third time of asking.”

The decision by the Valencian government not to seek to move into phase 2 has been heavily criticised by many municipalities with the PP mayors of Benidorm, Alicante, Torrevieja and Orihuela all seeking explanations from the Minister Ana Barcelo as to why the decision was taken without any prior discussions with the towns and cities concerned.

With effect from Monday the de-escalation phases by the Autonomous Communities will be as follows:

Andalusia. – Malaga and Granada joined phase 1 on Monday the 18th where they remain. The rest of the Andalusian provinces (Almería, Córdoba, Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén and Seville), move to phase 2.

Aragon. – Moves to phase 2 on Monday 25.

Asturias. – Moves to phase 2 starting on Monday 25.

Balearic Islands .- Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca all move to phase 2 on Monday and join Formentera, so that all the Balearic Islands will then be in that phase.

Canary Islands. – All the islands pass to phase 2 on Monday joining El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa.

Cantabria. – In phase 2 starting Monday 25 May.

Castilla-La Mancha .- Cuenca and Guadalajara advance to phase 2 starting Monday. Albacete, Toledo and Ciudad Real remain in phase 1.

Castilla y León .- The entire community will be in phase 1 from Monday, when the provincial capitals join the 68 basic health areas already there.

Catalonia .- Lleida, Girona and central Catalonia were in phase 1 from 18 May, along with the areas of Alt Penedés and Garraf. Now Barcelona and its metropolitan area will join, while the sanitary areas of Camp de Tarragona, Terres de l’Ebre and Alt Pirineu move to phase 2.

Valenciana .- The entire community remains in phase 1.

Extremadura .- Phase 2 from Monday 25 May.

Galicia .- Phase 2 from Monday 25 May.

La Rioja .- Phase 2 from Monday 25 May.

Madrid. – After two attempts and a lot of political controversy, Madrid will enter phase 1 next Monday.

Murcia .- Phase 2 from Monday 25 May.

Navarra .- Phase 2 from Monday 18 May

Basque Country .- Phase 2 from Monday 18 May

Ceuta and Melilla .- Phase 2 from Monday 18 May