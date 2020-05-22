



The Community of Valencia registers no new cases but 6 deaths

Deaths from the new coronavirus have increased across Spain this Friday to 56 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 28,628, according to the report published by the Ministry of Health this afternoon. This is a small increase compared to yesterday when 48 deaths were registered, although the data for Catalonia was not included.

In addition, 234,824 people have tested positive via a PCR test, another 446 more in one day, 102 more than on Thursday; 11,462 people have been admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU), 20 in the last 24 hours; and 124,642 have required hospitalisation, 123 in the last day.

Of the 446 positives registered this Friday, 29 are in Andalusia (12,576 in total); 30 in Aragon (5,618); 2 Asturias (2,376); 13 in the Balearic Islands (2,037); 5 Canary Islands (2,312); 5 in Cantabria (2,284 in total); 41 in Castilla-La Mancha (16,830); and 47 in Castilla y León (18,674).

In Catalonia there have been 150 more cases (57,036); in Ceuta 5 (124); in the Valencian Community 34 (11.021); in Extremadura 2 (3,044); in Galicia 7 (9,084); in Madrid 53 (67,425); in Murcia two (1,572); in Navarra 5 (5,200); in the Basque Country 13 (13,454); and in La Rioja 3 (4,036).

Regarding the deaths, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Ceuta, Melilla and Murcia have not reported any deceased in the last 24 hours. However, in Andalusia 1,377 people have already died (2 in the last 24 hours); in Aragon 858 (10 in one day); in Asturias 307; in the Balearic Islands 222 (1 more); in the Canary Islands 155; in Cantabria 209; in Castilla-La Mancha 2,929 (10 in the last 24 hours); and in Castilla y León 1,961 (1 more).

Three people have died in Catalonia as a result of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours (6,656 in total); in Ceuta, there have been 4 deaths since the start of the pandemic; in the Valencian Community 1,389 (6 more in one day); in Extremadura 506 (one person on the last day); in Galicia 609 (one more); in Madrid 8,944 (13 in the last 24 hours); in Melilla 2; in Murcia 149; in Navarra 508 (2 more); in the Basque Country 1,487 (4 in one day); and in La Rioja 356 (2 more).

Of the admissions to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the total is now 11,462, of which 20 have been admitted in the last 24 hours. However, there has only been one in Andalusia (1), Castilla-La Mancha (1), Castilla y León (2), Comunidad Valenciana (1), Madrid (10) and Murcia (5).

A total of 124,642 people have required hospitalisation for COVID-19, 123 but the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Melilla and Murcia have not registered any new hospitalisation.