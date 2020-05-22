OH, I DO LIKE TO BE BY THE SEASIDE!





Blackpool rocks – when it comes to flocking to the UK’s top seaside resort – amid COVID-19 easing restrictions

By Andrew Atkinson

Blackpool rocks – when it comes to flocking to the UK’s top seaside holiday resort – amid the COVID-19 easing of restrictions by PM Boris Johnson.

However, social distancing restrictions were not being adhered by some who swarmed to Blackpool on May 20, as temperatures soared.

Our photographs show hungry tourists queuing up on the prom – for fish and chips – and walking around, not adhering to social distancing.

Along with holiday resorts, people arrived at public parks and outdoor facilities on Wednesday – the hottest weather of the year with temperatures 28C.

Boris Johnson announced the easing of lockdown restrictions, permitting people across the UK unlimited exercise outside, as well as limited outdoor socialising and travel in some regions – under social distancing measures being enforced.

Meeting up with one person from another household outdoors, as long as two metres distance is maintained.

The announcement of lockdown easing measures, which came into effect on May 13, PMJohnson said: “You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports, but only with members of your own household.”

Councils urged the public to keep social distancing, and issued reminders that many facilities, like outdoor pools and public toilets, remain closed.

Police were spotted patrolling a number of parks, to ensure people were abiding by the guidance.

People are allowed to travel for exercise, however many tourist hotspots have asked people to stay away, and warned that attractions will remain closed.

Coastal towns also issued warnings, reminding people that the majority of beaches are not currently lifeguarded, although sea swimming, paddle boarding, surfing, windsurfing, rowing, kayaking and canoeing are all now permitted as daily exercise in England.