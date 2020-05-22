



Administrators and Property managers warn that communities lack the means for regulation

The Government is to limit the capacity of swimming pools in urbanisations to 30% but they must be regulate and controlled with users required to provide advance notification of their use.

The de-escalation regulation projected by the Government as people move toward the “new normal” has generated a new setback for the thousands of families in the province of Alicante living urbanisations.

At the moment, in phase 1, the use of common areas is prohibited but as of phase 2, foreseeably in Alicante from 1 June, urbanisation will be able to use their community pools to a capacity of 30% for which prior notification of use will have to be provided.

As we approach the warmer weather when many people will be wanting to return to their community pools, the announcement has resulted in an outcry from Administrators and Property Manager, who say that they do not have the means to implement or to the control the government measures.

The maximum capacity allowed will be 30% and most communities do not have the capacity to employ someone who is solely responsible and who can control or limit the access of the owners. In cases where they have a lifeguard, that individual should only be responsible for supervising and watching over the activities of those people who are actually using the pool, warns College of Community Administrators.

To go to the pool, with effect of 1 June, you must, first of all make an appointment, with schedules then organised in time periods, outside of which you will not be able to use the facility. “But you can’t manage pre-appointments without staff or at least a phone, and the vast majority of homeowners’ communities lack both of those resources.”

Of course users must also be able to guarantee the safety distance of at least two metres, both in the pool itself and in the land area surrounding the pool by means of signs.

The president of the College, Salvador Díez, has said that he has proposed to the Government the possibility of holding virtual meetings in order to discuss the regulations which, currently, are not workable and are in need of a number of changes.