



By Andrew Atkinson

Government approval for racing in France has been withdrawn – from areas who remain affected by COVID-19 – amid racing resuming in the second week of May.

Longchamp, Saint-Cloud and Auteuil are part of the regions – with racecourses – who remain affected by coronavirus.

“I will not give up. I am proud of the exemplary behaviour behind closed doors since May 11 and the colossal work provided by our teams for more than two months.

“Responsive we are and we will be. Long live our races,” said Edouard de Rothschild, president of France Galop, French racing’s governing body.

French 2000 and 1000 Guineas, scheduled for June, could switch from Longchamp to Deauville.

“France Galop is working on reorganisation plans for the May and June calendar and will announce as soon as possible where the meetings that were scheduled in the red zone will take place,” said a spokesperson from the governing body.

“This calendar is likely to change as soon as a red department turns green,” they added.

