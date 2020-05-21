Deaths in Spain drop to mid-March levels, with just 48 in the last 24 hours





Spain has added a further 48 deaths this Thursday from covid-19, which is a severe drop compared to yesterday’s 95, and the lowest figure seen in the country since 16 March when just 22 deaths were recorded, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health this Thursday evening. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 27,940.

There have also been a further 344 new cases, also a decrease compared to Wednesday, when 416 positives were registered. The total number of infected remains at 233,037. This Thursday, 20 new intensive care admissions were reported, as well as 140 new hospitalisations.

The figures for Catalonia still don’t appear in the Health report because “it has not been able to update the data due to validation problems”. In the rest of the autonomous communities, Andalusia has added 45 cases, Aragon 37, Asturias zero, Balearic Islands eight, Canary Islands seven, Cantabria two, Castilla-La Mancha 50, Castilla y León 31, Ceuta none, Comunidad Valenciana 38, Extremadura two, Galicia 10, Madrid 82, Melilla cero, Murcia ten, Navarra 3, País Vasco nine and La Rioja cero.

Of the 48 deaths, four have been registered in Andalusia, one in Aragon, three in Asturias, six in Castilla-La Mancha, five in Valencia, one in Extremadura, one in Galicia, 19 in Madrid, one in Murcia, three in Navarra, three in the Basque Country and one in La Rioja.