



Eduardo Dolón, as mayor of an eminently tourist city, has regretted this decision although he understands that prudence and security are essential in these times of health crisis

Following the announcement by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, that the Valencian Community will not ask to move into Phase II of the de-escalation process, scheduled for next Monday, 25 May, Mayor Eduardo Dolón, has written to the minister telling her of his regrets although he did say that he understands that prudence and security are essential in these times of crisis.

He said that he has great concern about the situation that the productive sectors of the municipality are going through, especially commerce and hospitality, which have now seen their anticipated expectations delayed.

Dolón has asked that the Ministry of Health make public the technical data and health parameters they have used to make this decision, for the sake of transparency and also to make people more aware of the slight increase in the incidence of the virus or its basic reproduction index from 0.66 to 0.85 in the community.