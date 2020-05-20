Inspection of playgrounds in the municipality of Orihuela





The Department of Infrastructure has started the inspection process for 150 children’s play areas in the municipality of Orihuela.

The inspection is being carried out by specialised and accredited personnel of the Research Association of the Related Toy Industry (AIJU) at a cost of 17,242.50 euros

Councillor Ángel Noguera, explained that “the inspection aims to guarantee the safety of playgrounds for children when they use them.”

The inspection of the play area, equipment and surfaces is done in accordance with the the 2018 European standard on each item of equipment where the strengths and weaknesses are recorded, and corrective measures to guarantee the safety are proposed.