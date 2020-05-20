Former mayor of Orihuela dies aged 85





The Orihuela City Council has declared a day of official mourning following the death on Monday of D. Manuel Monzón, mayor of Orihuela from 1966 to 1970.

Monzón held the Oriolan mayoralty for four years, after which he became president of the Alicante Provincial Council from 1970 to 1975.

Although only released early afternoon, Wednesday 20 May will be a day of official mourning with the flags of the municipal buildings flying at half-staff.

“We regret the loss of the Oriolan Manuel Monzón, who will be remembered by the Oriolans for his time as mayor of this city for four years,” said the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, who has conveyed his condolences to relatives on behalf of the Municipal Corporation and the town of Orihuela.