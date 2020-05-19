



Mayoral Charity extravaganza in aid of raising funds for schoolchildren

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

A Mayoral Charity extravaganza is being planned for later in the year in aid of raising funds for schoolchildren in Los Montesinos, Alicante, headlined by the Costa Blanca’s leading artiste Stevie Spit BEM.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron is to assist in the organisation of the charity gala, staged at The Oasis Bar and Restaurant in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, in liaison with proprietor Graham Stephen and supported by The Leader newspaper.

The charity event will take place after the current Phases of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Spanish Government.

A confirmed date will be announced later in the year, during October onwards.

Speaking on behalf of the charity event, Mayor Jose Butron, who has chosen monies raised to go towards helping children, said: “I will assist with the charity event – later in the year – once we know that it is safe to do so, following the coronavirus.”

On his choice of charity, Mayor Butron said: “The charity event funds raised will go towards buying tablets for children at school, so that the most disadvantaged can follow the classes of their teachers.”

Speaking to The Leader, Graham Stephen said: “The charity event is a ‘thank you’ fundraiser for The Mayor’s choice of charity.

“The event is on behalf of Mayor Butron’s help and guidance that he and his colleagues have given us during COVID-19.

“And for all the extra work Mayor Butron had to undertake for the people of Los Montesinos, at this time.”

Graham added: “Obviously the date, or dates, are to be confirmed later. After the current Phases of restrictions that are in place.

“At present the charity event is being looked at to take place over two days, involving our Agency Entertainment.

“There will also be something for the children, all undertaken by adhering to the guidelines at that time.

“It will be amazing – Stevie Spit will headline the show. I am looking forward to the organisation of the charity event and getting back to normal. A party for everyone.”

Drag Queen, singer-comedian Stevie Spit BEM said: “I am happy to help in the Mayor’s charity cause.”

Stevie, awarded the BEM in the 2020 New Year’s honours list, added: “I am committed and look forward to the future event, amid the uncertainty surrounding future plans, due to COVID-19. I’m in.”

