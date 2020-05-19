Rojales ancient bridge works resume after COVID-19 stoppage





By Andrew Atkinson

Rojales ancient bridge works resumed on May 13 after stoppage caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Mayor of Rojales, Antonio Pérez, terminated the 700,000 euro repair contract in May 2019, awarded in January to the company Aitana, due to spiralling costs.

The company was engaged to refurbish the hydraulic complex of the historic Charles III Bridge that runs over the Segura River, as well as the dam and the old water wheel.

During current works the bridge will be prohibited to use by traffic: “Rojales Ayuntamiento apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works.

“It is important to complete the works of the important bridge of which is of historical heritage of our Municipality,” said a spokesperson from the town Hall.

“The restoration work should have been completed in April 2009, halted after the contractor reportedly asked for an additional 100,000 euros to purchase high quality granite.

“The bridge, a Rojales landmark, and one of the most recognisable images associated with the town, is a very important vehicle and pedestrian thoroughfare.

There has been criticisms from some quarters, re-commencing the bridge works, citing no notification. Others have applauded their return. No date is announced for completion.

