No deaths and just 8 new cases in Valencian Community





The Valencian Community has registered 8 new cases of coronavirus through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), bringing the total number confirmed by this test to 10,962. This is reflected in the data updated this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, which also reflects that in the last 24 hours there have been no deaths in autonomy.

This is the first day in which no deaths have been registered in the entire Valencian territory since March 15, according to the data portal of the Generalitat.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU admissions has increased by 1 patient. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in this pandemic has been 1,370 people.

The Minister of Health said that the autonomies are already sending their proposals for them to move next week to phase 2 confirming what Ana Barceló, said last Saturday regarding the Valencian Community moving to phase 2 of the de-escalation for their entire territory.

Minister Illa has indicated that his department will look at the request together with the health authorities of the Valencian Community at the bilateral meeting scheduled for Thursday.

“An important criterion of the de-escalation plan is to stay 14 days in the same phase. We believe that it is necessary to act with the utmost security, prudence and caution, and I am aware that this is a position shared by the Valencian health authorities,” he stated.

Daily coronavirus fatalities in Spain come in under 100 for third day in a row

The number of Covid-19-related deaths was 83 on Tuesday, a slight rise from Monday’s figure of 59, taking the overall figure to 38,713, however that figure excludes the mortalities related to COVID-19 made by Madrid and Catalonia officials.

According to the latest data, there were 295 new infections diagnosed via the more reliable PCR tests.

Today marks the third straight day that there were fewer than 300 confirmed coronavirus cases. The total number of official infections in Spain since the crisis began now stands at 232,037.

Speaking at the government’s daily coronavirus press conference, Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts, said that “the progress of the epidemic could actually be even better” than the data suggests, given that Spain has just moved to a new system of collecting the figures related to the pandemic.

Extension of alarm status

Today’s data was delivered at the same time that the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Ciudadanos announced a new agreement for a fifth extension of the state of alarm for just 15 days, and not a month as the government had previously intended.