



The Spanish health authorities have now said that top flight clubs can move to the next stage of their staggered return to full training on Monday.

While all existing coronavirus prevention measures still remain in place, including restricted use of training facilities, social distancing, sanitation and media restrictions, the relaxation also applies to those clubs who are in Phase 0 areas, although they may only train in groups to a maximum of ten at this stage.

The 12 La Liga clubs based in areas still under heavy lock down, include Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Leganes and Getafe in the capital, and Barcelona and Espanyol in Catalonia.

The statement also confirms approval to resume the 2019-20 domestic season, as long as public health conditions are met.

However, all games are to be played behind closed doors, with continuing access restrictions at all stadiums.

Group meetings between players and the coaching staff are also now allowed as long as distancing guidelines remain in place, and referees are now also being allowed to train in sports facilities.

Clubs and players have been told that they must follow strict health safety guidelines during training. Players, club employees and everyone else involved in the training sessions have to be tested daily for COVID-19.

The league wants to resume on June 12 with games in empty stadiums, though the media is expected to be allowed to cover the matches on site. The media has not been able to attend the practice sessions.

Bundesliga underway in Germany

On Saturday there was an eerie silence across stadiums to welcome the resumption of the Bundesliga including the showcase Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, as football-starved fans around the globe tuned in to watch top class live action for the first time in 2 months.

In front of a mere 300 people, including players, staff, team officials, broadcasters and security personnel, goal celebrations were limited to smiles, thumbs-up and the occasional fist or elbow bump as mask-wearing substitutes, dispersed in the stands to keep them apart, applauded from the sidelines.

Although the global TV audience topped a billion, Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said that it was not what fans had been hoping for as they followed police orders to stay away from the stadiums.

However, despite an effective restart, a poll for German state broadcaster ARD showed that 56% of Germans consider the restart at this stage to be wrong, nevertheless, the league will aim to complete the last eight Bundesliga matchdays with as few problems and controversies as possible as they hope to be joined in the coming weeks by LaLiga, The Premier League and Serie A.