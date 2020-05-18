



Aloe vera is a succulent evergreen perennial plant, with over 500 different species, which store water in their short stemmed leaves, serrated with small teeth.

Originating from the Arabian Peninsula, aloe vera grows abundantly in tropical, semi-tropical, and arid climates, making it an ideal plant to grow on the Costa Blanca.

To grow aloe vera you need bright, indirect sunlight in a well drained location, as the plant does not appreciate sustained direct sunlight, which tends to dry out the plant too much, thus turning leaves yellow.

Aloe vera plants are hardy, but lack of proper drainage can cause rot and wilting, it being the most common cause of death.

Aloe vera require watering deeply, but infrequently, allowing the soil to dry at least 1″-2″ deep, between waterings. Never let it sit in water.

Mature aloe vera plants often produce offsets, or ‘babies’, which can easily be removed. Offsets can produce a plethora of new plants.

Mature plants occasionally produce a tall flower spike – inflorescence – with dozens of tubular orange, pink yellow or red blossoms appearing, adding another level of interest to the aloe vera.

Apart from it’s stunning ornimental feature in your garden, it is cultivated for many medicinal uses.

Aloe vera’s slimy, water-filled ‘gel’ is widely used in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food industry, as it contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants, most commonly used rubbed onto skin.

Known as a treatment for sores, particularly burns, sunburn and anti-aging effects on the skin. It also has strong laxative effects, making it useful to treat constipation.

