Funding campaign to feed people and animals in Vega Baja raises thousands of euros

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Big Reds Animals centre principal Suella Campbell is at the forefront of a funding campaign within the Vega Baja regions to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Suella has created a food bank campaign to help families in and around Almoradi with one package per family, feeding animals and people.

Collections of and deliveries of food to three families in Almoradi and six in the Campo in Catral have been made this month.

Amongst towns that have rallied around the cause include Benijofar: “I thank all the wonderful people in Benijofar – all social distancing abided by.

“What a haul of goodies. I was shocked and pleased at the choice and the generosity. I thank you all,” Suella told The Leader.

Hamilton’s Bake House, Benijofar proprietor Martin Hamilton has played a leading role in drumming up support: “Martin handed 345€ to me to shop for the food bank.

“Johnny and Nicholas have also donated cash – along with two more PayPal donations, that brought the shopping total to 585€.

“My car was fully loaded by the beautiful people of Benijofar. Thanks to their generosity another eight families will eat well.

“Three families in Almoradi and six in the Campo in Catral are eternally grateful,” said Suella, who has helped 19 families with second parcels being dropped of this month.

Items purchased for families include nappies, bleach, washing detergent and cold food: “I’m restocking again and will repeat deliveries, until everyone has had the help they need,” said Suella.