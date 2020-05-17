



Leading this week with the Prime Minister’s announcement that he will seek a 30 day extension to the lockdown from Parliament on Wednesday but in his televised speech to the nation he said that it will be the final one.

Locally, another ‘land sale’ by the Orihuela Council as they put 3 plots on sale in the Orihuela Costa, despite local protestations, hoping that they will provide the city’s financiers with a 20 million euro windfall, plus, in sport, news of LaLiga’s return to training and the return of the Bundesliga in Germany.