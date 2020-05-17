



The number of new cases also registered a decrease: 421 in the last 24 hours. Hospitalisations rise, though, to 327

Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has told regional leaders this morning that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain in the last 24 hours has fallen to 87.

This is the first time that the number has dropped to under a hundred in two months.

Since the state of alarm was introduced, there has only been one day with fewer deaths: on 16 March.

The day the state of alarm was decreed, there were 152 deaths due to coronaviruses throughout Spain. After dropping to 21 deaths over the next 24 hours, the number continued to rise. The day with the most deaths was Thursday, April 2, with 950 deaths.

Since then, the number has been decreasing progressively, with some upturns, until falling below 100 this Sunday.

New cases in the last 24 hours number 421 (positive confirmed by PCR test), a 0.18% increase. In total, in Spain 231,350 people have now been infected, of which 50,938 are health staff according to data reported to the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) by the autonomous communities.

A further 149,576 people have overcome the disease, with 2,719 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

By autonomous community, Madrid continues to be the region that has registered the most deaths so far, with 8,847 deaths from coronavirus, followed by Catalonia, with 5,944; Castilla-La Mancha, 2,893; Castilla y León, 1,946; Basque Country, 1,459; Valencian Community, 1,366 ; Andalusia, with 1,358; Aragon, 838; Galicia, with 606; Navarra, 503; Extremadura, 500; Asturias, 315; La Rioja, 349; Balearic Islands, 218; Cantabria, 207; Canary Islands, 151; Murcia, 144; Ceuta, 4; and Melilla, 2.

Aragon, the Canary Islands, Murcia, Ceuta and Melilla have not registered any deceased in the last 24 hours.

As for the numbers infected, the Community of Madrid is also the region that has registered the most cases diagnosed by PCR, with 66,338 infected, followed by Catalonia, with 55,824; Castilla y León, 18,470; Castilla-La Mancha, 16,618; Basque Country, 13,407; Andalusia, 12,450; Valencian Community, 10,893; Galicia, 9,051; Aragon, 5,478; Navarra, 5,148; La Rioja, 4,024; Extremadura, 2,947; Asturias, 2,366; Canary Islands, 2,289; Cantabria, 2,268; Balearic Islands, 1991; Murcia, 1,551; Melilla, 121; and Ceuta, 116.

VALENCIA COMMUNITY AND ALICANTE PROVINCE

No death from coronavirus in nursing homes or in the provinces of Castellón and Valencia

Seven out of ten people who tested positive for coronavirus in the Valecniana Community have ben cured of the disease. During the last 24 hours there have been 146 new discharges of patients diagnosed with coronavirus. Taking the total to 9,907 (1,363 in Castellón, 3,637 in Alicante and 4,907 people in the province of Valencia), now accounting for 70% of all cases.

In addition, nursing homes in the Valencian Community have not registered a single death since the last update, a situation that has not occurred since March 13. Neither have deaths been recorded in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón either.

This is the second consecutive day in which there is only 1 admission to Intensive Care. There are currently 59 patients admitted (5 in Castellón, 32 in Alicante and 22 in Valencia). There are 14 fewer people admitted to Valencian hospitals compared to yesterday, just 353 in total (29 in Castellón, 102 in Alicante and 222 in Valencia).

As for new cases, since the update on Saturday, 43 new cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 10,893 since the pandemic began.

6 new cases have occurred in Castellón (1,486 in total), 15 in Alicante (3,794 in total) and 22 in Valencia (5,609 in total), in addition to 5 accumulated cases in displaced people.

The number of positives per rapid test is 3,787. Of all the positive cases detected, 3,389 are currently active, representing only 23%.

Since yesterday there have been 3 new deaths (one confirmed by PCR and 2 by epidemiological link), which brings to 1,384 people who have died in the Valencian Community from coronavirus: 207 in the province of Castellón, 484 in Alicante and 693 in the province of Valencia.

Since the last data update, 16 more discharges have been registered amongst health professionals, bringing the discharges to 2,043. The total number of positives in professionals at the moment is 642.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus has been 250,633, of which 166,299 have been through PCR and 84,334 through rapid tests.

UPDATING THE SITUATION IN RESIDENCES

As of today, there are positive cases in 86 centers (11 in the province of Castellón, 32 in that of Alicante and 43 in the province of Valencia).

New positive residents: 8

New positive workers: 19

Deceased residents: 0

At the moment, 28 residences are under active control of the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.