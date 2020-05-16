The Easiest Auto Mob Farm | Minecraft MC Eternal Lets Play Episode 7!





Welcome to another episode of my Minecraft MC Eternal Lets Play Series! In this episode, we will be making an automatic mob farm, for experience and those sweet drops! I try to play this episode in a tutorial style way to help players learn about modded Minecraft all the mods and the mc eternal modpack! I hope you enjoy this episode! This series will follow my upload structure of at least one lets play episode every two days, maybe more so hit the bell so you don’t miss out! We will also be doing more videos on other Minecraft Modpacks such as awakening sky of diamonds, awakening, Minecraft basics, modern skyblock and some videos on Apex Legends! Hope you enjoy!

Modpack Description:

I’ve spent the last few months handcrafting a (hopefully!) fun and fresh new modded experience. There is plenty to discover in all aspects of Eternal and there is plenty of unique twists to keep you engaged. MCE uses basic crafting recipes. I realised blending the fun parts from the likes of modded skyblock (quests, shop etc along with RPG elements) in a kitchen sink pack that’s not too complicated turns out is super enjoyable for all types of players (especially with friends! :D) *Get rewarded for doing whatever you feel like doing with the expansive questing system!*

Featuring some questing chapters such as “Challenges” which is full of weird and wacky objectives like collect 1 million dirt, battle every boss in the game or build a jaffa factory (Many more challenges in-game). Difficulty varies along with rewards.

*There is a huge emphasis on using not so known mods that I deemed to be severely underrated, especially in the Adventuring aspect of the pack.

*Legendary Artifacts to collect and hunt down!

*Hundreds of Tinkers Construct materials

*Over 750 quests with more coming all the time!

*Fully dynamic GUI shop where you can shop to your hearts desire on useful items or gimmicky useless joke items.

*There are frequent updates along with one big patch monthly

*There are countless monsters to challenge and dungeons to tackle in the Overworld, some so difficult bringing a friend may be advised! nevermind the limitless potential of raiding and pillaging the 7+ dimensions this pack has to offer (With more custom exploration to come!)

*Many of the mods that add bosses have been tweaked heavily

*Darkness and night time have suddenly become a whole lot scarier, making use of the mod “Hardcore darkness” players must actually light up their base and caves or they will be in retroactive pitch darkness, increased monster spawns in the dark makes it a scarier time overall for the unprepared. (can be disabled for the faint of heart, however it adds atmosphere)

*The Beneath along with other dimensions have been heavily changed and optimised to allow for game progression, eg osmium specifically only spawns in the dark spooky Beneath. However, it is more common and spawns in larger ore veins! (I’d suggest bringing torches)

*Tech mods big and small, this is a hybrid pack after all and there is plenty of opportunities for automation and advanced science!

I’d like to think that keeping the recipes simple and less time-gated is just more fun for the average player *Please note that there is slight gating in the pack however I believe it is not a pointless grind like other packs that tend to shoehorn in grinding to increase longevity, The gating present is carefully chosen to add to the overall player experience such as certain ores only spawning in specific dimensions to encourage exploration and to not flood the overworld with complex ores, or specific mods deemed slightly overpowered having a key resource spawn in a not so friendly environment*. The overall goal is you should be slightly guided but also feel like you can do whatever you want, The questing system and currency you acquire by completing quests adds more depth to gameplay and in general, just gives you more to do!

Quest chapters are broken down into Science – Magic – Science Advanced – Crops and Agriculture – Exploration – Bosses – Challenges. The aim is to keep the player as on track as possible and when the player becomes bored they should have the option to say “I feel like doing some dungeons” or “I want some loot” and not have to be immediately bored and depressed with the dungeon content that’s offered in most packs.

