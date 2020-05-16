



The Ministry of Health has authorised the 14 health departments that remained at phase zero of the de-escalation plan to move to phase 1 next Monday, 18 May, following last Wednesday’s proposal to the government by the Valencian Consell.

President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, tweeted, “Phase 1 for the whole of the Valencian Community from Monday. We are beginning to raise our land. Let’s get out of economic and social hibernation and start, together and little by little, the spring of recovery. We go with responsibility and prudence.”

Fase 1 per a tota la Comunitat Valenciana a partir de dilluns. Comencem a alçar la nostra terra. Eixim de la hibernació econòmica i social i encetem, entre tots i a poc a poc, la primavera de la recuperació. Anem amb responsabilitat i prudència. pic.twitter.com/93T6C9mBlQ — Ximo Puig (@ximopuig) May 15, 2020

This was announced by the Minister, Salvador Illa, and the Director of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, at a press conference in which they insisted on the need, despite their progression, to continue complying with the restrictions of social distancing and hygiene.

“The state of alarm has worked and the first week of de-escalation has also worked. I would like to thank members of the public for the responsibility with which they have acted, and ask them to continue with the same attitude that will be even more essential during the de-escalation,” Illa said.

There will be much relief for the 14 Valencian health departments that are now, albeit belatedly, moving into phase 1, especially the many bars and restaurants that have geared themselves up to reopen.

The municipalities progressing are in the following health authorities: Castelló and La Plana, in the province of Castellón; Sagunto, Arnau de Vilanova Llíria, Manises, Clínico-Malvarrosa, Valencia La Fe, Valencia Doctor Peset, Valencia General y La Ribera, in the province of Castellón Valencia; and Sant Joan Alicante, Alicante-Hospital General, Elche-Hospital General and Elche Crevillent, in the province of Castellón Alicante.

From now on the moves from phase to phase in the Community will be carried out by provinces and not by health departments.