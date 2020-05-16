MOJÁCAR REOPENS WEDNESDAY MARKET





Mojácar’s weekly Wednesday market has returned to the Pueblo’s Plaza del Rey Alabez, with strict adherence to government guidelines and security measures, although for the time being only food products were on offer. Customers did their shopping responsibly in an orderly manner and, there was a steady stream of visitors throughout the morning, without any over-crowding.

The local Council had requested help from two members of the Civil Protection to hand out mandatory masks, as well as ensuring all buyers disinfected their hands with hydroalcoholic gel. Everyone was instructed to keep a safe distance and reminded not to touch products, as the stallholders packed all purchases in bags and the shoppers were guided by distancing barriers with clear entry and exit routes to avoid close contact.

Although not all stalls were permitted, for example those selling clothing and accessories, there was no shortage of vegetables, savoury items, cheeses, sweets and roast chickens.

The local Citizen Security Councillor, María Luisa Pérez, worked alongside the Civil Protection all morning, providing information to residents, as well as complementing them on their exemplary behaviour which has kept the town safe. She also spoke to them about the reappearance of the other regular market stalls, which would return when the regulations allowed, and all safety measures were firmly in place.

María Luisa also had the chance to be interviewed for Andalucía Directo, whose Canal Sur TV team came along to Mojácar to see how the first day of the street market shaped up. It was just one more small, but important step towards a return to day to day normality for Mojácar, with total safety ensured as always for residents and visitors alike.