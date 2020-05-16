



‘Mike Probert talks Golf – (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round-up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Golf Courses and Covid-19

Last week we reported that following discussions between the Spanish Golf Federation, Golf Directors Association and the Spanish Government that golf courses could re-open as from the 11th May 2020 subject to special restrictions under the umbrella of a security protocol and travel only allowed within the province that the players live.

During the last week a number of local courses have opened under the above safety protocols but there was an additional restriction because as some golf courses are in areas still in phase 0, players can only now travel and play golf courses in their own health authority and this has caused some confusion.

Vistabella in particular is right on the border of two health authorities and many players have been reluctant to travel there because of possible fines from the police but having spoken with the course management yesterday it appears that players from both the Orihuela and Torrevieja health authorities are allowed to travel there to play and the management team there will shortly issue and instruction to confirm this.

Below is an update on the situation at local golf courses:

Alicante Province

Don Cayo and Puig Campana are open.

Bonalba and El Plantio are ready to open when in phase 1 but Alicante will remain closed while they conduct extensive re-construction of the greens

Font Del Llop could open on the 18th May 2020.

Campoamor,La Marquesa,Las Colinas,Lo Romero,Vistabella and Villamartin are all open but La Finca and Las Ramblas will remain closed.

Murcia Province

El Valle,Hacienda Del Alamo,Mar Menor and Saurines are open but Alhama, La Torre and Hacienda Riquelme will remain closed.

Lorca will re-open from 19th May 2020 and La Serena from 20th May 2020.

Roda could open on the 18th May 2020.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €64 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) Altorreal €55 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) Bonalba €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €28) Campoamor €65 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €29) Don Cayo (Altea) €46 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €60 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) El Valle €59 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Font Del Llop €59 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) La Manga Courses €75 Green Fee (course temporarily closed La Marquesa €42 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) La Sella €40 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €35) La Serena €47 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €20) Las Colinas €68 Green Fee (9am to 2pm – single occupancy buggy €30) Lorca €34 Green Fee (8.30am to 10.30am) Lo Romero €50 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €36) Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €36 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) Puig Campana €49 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy = €26) Roda €60 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villamartin €55 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €38) Villaitana Poniente €67 Green Fee (course temporarily closed) Vistabella €53 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €30)

*Most courses may allow shared buggies for couples that have self-isolated in the same accommodation and as for more details for these.

