Bluntnose sixgill shark caught in Javea





By Andrew Atkinson

A bluntnose sixgill shark caught by fishermen in Javea, Marina Alta, Alicante, has been returned to the Mediterranean sea, alive.

The bluntnose sixgill shark, also known as a cow shark, is capable of attaining high speed for chasing and catching its prey, using its powerful tale.

Fish, rays, chimaeras, squid, crabs, shrimps, seals – and certain other sharks – are the diet.

The bluntnose sixgill shark is the largest hexanchoid shark, growing 6.1m, found in tropical and temperate waters throughout the world, including the Mediterranean sea.

The trawler accidentally caught the shark, which is an occasional occurrence annually, and was returned to the sea in Javea safely.

THE COURTYARD LOS MONTESINOS RE-OPENING MAY 26. San Lucas 6 (just off the Square) 03187 Telephone: +44 7595 763461. Sam and staff look forward to seeing their loyal and new customers.