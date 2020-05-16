



The Community has 658 medical staff infected by coronavirus at the moment

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has updated the data on the spread of the coronavirus in the Community at a press conference in which she also announced the move of the entire Valencian territory to phase 1.

She warned that we must not let our guard down as new infections and deaths continue to occur. Indeed, in the last 24 hours, 37 new cases and nine deaths have been confirmed. One of those who died was a doctor from the General Hospital of Valencia.

By province the new infections were registered, 22 in Valencia, 10 in Alicante and 5 in Castellón. Half of the deaths deaths have been in nursing homes. By province, there have been six in Valencia, 1 in Alicante and 1 in Castellón.

The good news is that discharges continue to increase and now account for 70% of all cases. Thus, in the last 24 hours there have been 53 new discharges, so that the total number of people recovered in the Region is 9,761.

Incoming patients also decreased, 25 less than yesterday, nine less in the ICU. There are now a total of 367 people hospitalised with covid-19 in the Valencian Community, and just 58 in ICU. By provinces, in Castellón there are 30 people admitted, of which 5 are in the ICU; in Alicante there are 105 people admitted, 31 in the ICU; in Valencia there are 232 hospitalised, 22 in the ICU.

tly either hospitalised or self-isolating for having tested positive.

The consellera also highlighted that outbreaks have been cured in seven care homes since yesterday, so right now there are cases in 86 Valencian nursing homes: 43 in Valencia, 32 in Alicante and 11 in Castellón. In addition, there are 28 residences under direct surveillance due to the virulence of the outbreak.

National figures to follow when released …….