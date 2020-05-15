Review of Azuro-Republic Bracelet: exquisite men’s beaded bracelets





“Woow, this is nice.” My first thought when I receive this gift box.

Honestly, I have never heard about Azuro Republic beaded bracelet before. But I am very impressed with the quality of literally everything.

I have never seen a bracelet put into a high-end wooden jewelry box before. I only see this kind of wooden gift box in a high-end watch brand. I bought my first Patek Philippe Nautilus Blue Dial for my 40’s birthday, and it came with a luxurious black with dark brown stripe pattern wooden gift box. Not yet look at the watch, I am already impressed with what I saw.

It is the same feeling when I received the Azuro Republic beaded bracelet. The Burgundy wooden box gives a luxurious touch of the product. They even attached a pair of white gloves, yes the ones used by the clerks in Cartier or Louis Vuitton.

It’s already beyond my expectation just with the details and sophistication on the outlook. Gently, I opened the box, like you opened your first dreamed Play Station when you were a kid. Azuro Republic uses this soft light Khaki color suede leather with the engraved golden logo at the center of the box. This leather seems more comfortable than my sofa at home.

The handcrafted silver design with a detailed polishing finishing gives the silver a smooth shining surface. We received a classic Azuro Republic beaded bracelet, the silver bead is a combination of Azuro Republic logos and a circle of leaves. I like the meaning of “A person can have different cultures and ethnicities but one’s integrity should be the same. The drive for the better, the courage to chase the dream, and the discipline to execute it. This is universal.”

It resonates with me. If wearing wrist jewelry can be a reminder of what I want to achieve in life, then it is worth a lot more than just money. I really appreciate the detailed crafts in the design, and can understand these group of goldsmiths is dedicating their life in their form of art. The cooler thing about Azuro Republic is that they offer customized services.

There is even a hand-signed thank you note, with a certificate in it. This really all gives the experience a whole lot better.

If you are looking to buy a silver or gold jewelry with the hand touch on it. Check out Azuro Republic. You will find some amazing collection there.