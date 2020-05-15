



The Valencian Community has registered a total of 29 new cases of covid-19 confirmed through PCR, in addition to another 209 positive ones detected through rapid tests. There were also a further 9 deaths in the last twenty-four hours, six of whom were residents in care homes.

In addition, there have also been another 218 discharges.

A total of 10,813 infections have now been confirmed by means of PCR tests, while the total number of deaths amounts to 1,373 and discharges to 9,708.

In the provincial breakdown of the new cases, 6 correspond to the province of Castellón, which brings the total number of cases in that province to 1,475; 3 in Alicante (3,768 in total) and 20 in Valencia (5,565 in total).

With the 9 new deaths registered in the last 24 hours the total figure since the start of the crisis is 1,373: 206 in the province of Castellón, 480 in Alicante and 687 in the province of Valencia. Just one of those deaths occurred in the province of Alicante in the last 24 hours.

There are 19 fewer people admitted to Valencia hospitals compared to Thursday. In total, there are 392 people in hospital, (35 in Castellón, 115 in Alicante and 242 in Valencia). In ICUs the trend is also downward, where there are currently 67 patients, 2 fewer than in the last update (5 in Castellón, 34 in Alicante and 28 in Valencia).

Since Thursday’s, there have been 33 more volunteers of health professionals, bringing the total registrations to 2,001. The total number of positives cases of the virus in professionals at the moment is 681.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus have been 237,945 of which 156,383 have been through PCR and 81,562 through rapid tests.

Residences under control

Regarding the centres for the elderly, at present there are positive cases in 93 centres (13 in the province of Castellón, 35 in Alicante and 45 in the province of Valencia). 24 new positives have been confirmed among residents and 11 among staff, in addition to the 6 deaths of patients already mentioned.

At the moment, 28 residences are under direct control of the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia .

Health said that hospitalisations for coronavirus in the Valencian Community have decreased by 40% so far this month, in the same way that the number in Intensive Care Units (ICU), have dropped by 44%.

Data from across Spain

In the last 24 hours there have been 138 deaths and 549 new cases across the country, which represents an increase of 0.24%. The Ministry of Health has now recorded 230,183 total cases, as well as 27,459 deaths since the pandemic began in Spain.

The positive fact is that 1,409 new patients have been cured, bringing the number of patients discharged to 144,783.

The director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said in his daily appearance that “we are in the same situation and things are going as expected.”

Catalonia is again the region most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, registering 151 new infections. Castilla y León follow with 99 positives in the last 24 hours; the Community of Madrid, with 49; and Castilla-La Mancha, with 43.