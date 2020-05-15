2020 Epsom Investec Derby and Investec Oaks – behind closed doors – set for July/ August





By Andrew Atkinson

The Jockey Club have played a leading role in the 2020 staging of the Investec Derby and Investec Oaks at Epsom – behind closed doors – in either July or August, pending government approval.

“We are working hard on a practical and deliverable plan to stage the 2020 Investec Derby and Investec Oaks at their traditional home – without a crowd – once racing is approved to resume by government,” said Delia Bushell, Group Chief Executive of the Jockey Club.

The Jockey Club Racecourses applied for permission to hold the Derby and Oaks – part of a seven-race card meeting – as easing restrictions and back to work phases come into play.

It is understood that, if approval hadn’t been backed for the Classics to be run at Epsom, the Jockey Club would have looked for an alternative venue.

Horseracing in Britain was suspended indefinitely in March, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Racing resuming is in the control of PM Boris Johnson’s approval, under government legislation.

Racing was put into suspension, until June 1 at present, in liaison with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

The Downs are owned by Epsom, with public footpaths and bridleways in situ. The application of racing to return includes access to certain areas, restricted for 24 hours, under current legislation to stage a behind closed doors meeting.

“Sincere thanks go to the Epsom and Walton Downs Conservators for their backing.

“These two Classics (Derby and Oaks) play a vital role in the thoroughbred racing and breeding industries.

“It is of great importance for them to be able to go ahead, during this difficult period,” added Delia Bushell, Group Chief Executive of the Jockey Club.

