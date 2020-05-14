Specsavers Ópticas reopens with safety front of mind





Specsavers Ópticas has reopened on the Costa Blanca this week to provide eye care to the community from Javea in the north to Torrevieja in the south. However, customers are being asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or web link to help with social distancing and hygiene measures.

After eight weeks of operating an emergency-only service, the stores are now able to provide the full breadth of optical services to its customers, including eye tests and frame repairs. Customers will also be able to buy new glasses, contact lenses and other accessories.

Ahead of the reopening, Specsavers Ópticas has introduced a series of hygiene and personal protection measures to ensure a safe and reassuring experience. This includes restrictions on the number of customers allowed in the store at any one time, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in line with government and industry guidelines.

In addition, all testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitized before and after handling, there are hand sanitizer stations in store, and strict social distancing rules will be followed.

Francisco Jurado, store director of the Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia stores says: ‘We are absolutely committed to making sure that everyone is taken care of in the best possible way, both in the test rooms and in the rest of the store. That’s why there will be restrictions on the number of customers in the store at any one time and we’ve introduced the highest hygiene and personal protection measures.

During tests, our staff will be wearing face masks, so even though they’ll be pleased to see you, you may not be able to see their smiles. This is just to safeguard people at all times during their visit.’

‘Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our customers and colleagues, so every measure that we have taken is designed to put safety first.’

In addition to these measures, the store will prioritise appointments where possible for customers aged 65 and over.

Francisco thanked customers for their patience and understanding during this difficult time.

‘We’re passionate about providing professional eye health services and offering great customer experiences, so it’s been tough to have to close our store. At the same time and in line with guidance, it was clearly the right decision for us to take in order to protect our communities during the pandemic.

‘We have missed our loyal customers and the opportunity to welcome new customers so it is fantastic to be able to open again, with new measures in place, to make sure customers can visit us safely and with confidence.’

To request an appointment and find your nearest store log on to specsavers.es/stores. For more information, including the new protection measures, please visit specsavers.es