PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children’s dreams come true





Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister’s daily Point of Light award.

A woman from Gateshead who is beaming magical fairy-tale experiences into hospitals where sick children are cut off from family and friends will today receive the Prime Minister’s daily Point of Light award.

Alisar Taylor is using her party planning business ‘Dreams on Moonbeams’ to offer free video calls and Zoom parties with an array of magical characters including Princess Rapunzel and Queen Elsa. Alisar’s initiative is delighting children in hospitals as well as children with special educational needs across the North East.

In a personal letter to Alisar, the Prime Minister said:

Being in hospital as a child can be daunting at any time, and only more so when the necessary restrictions to save lives from Coronavirus mean family and friends can no longer visit freely. It is also difficult for children with special educational needs to understand the sacrifices we are all having to make.

So I am lost in admiration for the way you have used your “Dreams on Moonbeams” business to create free virtual parties that are bringing some company, kindness and love into the lives of young people when they need it most.

With your magical characters, like Princess Rapunzel locked down in the tower with her long hair, you are brightening up some of the toughest days for children where you live.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s announcement, Alisar said:

Thank you. I am delighted to be recognised for this honour, which I, in full heart, deeply accept on behalf of the wonderful children that I have been supporting throughout this difficult time. Helping children to overcome their fears and protecting their mental health has been paramount. This pandemic has isolated so many people and knowing that I have made a real difference to them means the absolute world to me.

The Prime Minister’s UK daily Point of Light award was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live. Alisar is the 1370th person to be recognised.