



Mojácar Council has drawn up an economic and social aid plan under the name “Mojácar Contigo” to assist the town’s recuperation and, help those suffering from the effects of the current crisis and the state of emergency decreed by the Spanish Government.

On an economic level, the Council’s plan has eleven measures, starting with available finance of up to 1,000 Euros to those establishments that have been forced to cease trading and, meet the set criteria. The Council are also ensuring prompt payment to any suppliers, guaranteeing an average period of 12 days.

Working along with the Almería Chamber of Commerce, the Council is also arranging advice, business training and the launch of a virtual platform to encourage and support local businesses through online publications.

As announced by the local Finance Councillor, Francisco García Cerdá, in March, the Council is not collecting public business occupation taxes, nor the weekly market fees and those for the use of local public land use for trading. Municipal Vado taxes for this year will not be issued to the hotels and restaurants and all taxes will be deferred during the health crisis. Likewise, subscriptions for the use of municipal facilities will not be collected during the state of alarm and any proportional parts already paid will be refunded.

Finally, the Council will request that the Levante Almeriense Consortium does not issue the basura refuse collection bills for the second quarter to establishments forced to close, as well a reduction at the end of the tourist season.

As part of the social plan, the Council has made a financial contribution to the Spanish Red Cross food bank, with a collaboration agreement between them to cover essential food and hygiene needs of any vulnerable families in the town. The Council is also providing financial aid for essential household items for those in need through increasing the Social Services budget, as well as co-ordinating donations of basic necessities from some of the food stores.

For the next school academic year, the Council has created scholarships for books and other items for children up to 16 years old, with subsidies also for Municipal Sports and Music Schools fees. Children born between March 14 and

December 31 this year, whose parents are unemployed, will receive a range of basic baby products from the Council. A telephone hotline will also be set up for issues relating to Social Services from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also a special section in the plan dedicated to tourism and beach areas, with a focus on promotion, as well as the reinforcement of hygienic-sanitary measures, with increased cleaning and disinfection of toilet modules, first aid areas and showers along with the installation of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers in toilet blocks. The Local Police will be reinforced to ensure compliance with rules and social distancing on the beaches, with new information posters on the regulations for beaches and communal areas.

Hygienic-sanitary measures will also be stepped up on the town’s public bus service, with face masks being dispensed and hydro-alcoholic gel dispensers installed.

The Council has been carrying out an intense cleaning and disinfection campaign to all roads, public spaces and areas of high public usage since the state of alarm was decreed. This will intensify throughout the summer season, reinforcing the use of ozone treatments.