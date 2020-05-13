



The garden of l’Albarda is a model of excellence in the world of Mediterranean gardens. Created in 1990, it demonstrates the great richness of the flora that thrive in this climate. L’Albarda covers an area of 50,000 m2 and boasts more than 700 species of native plants, as well as an extensive collection of roses and palm trees.

In addition to its botanical biodiversity, l’Albarda has a formal garden, orchards and wild gardens. These recreate the ancient Renaissance gardens of Valencia which were widely influenced by Arab culture. As in Renaissance gardens, architectural features have a great importance in l’Albarda; visitors will be transported to ancient times as they wander the walkways, pergolas and areas of outstanding natural beauty.

FUNDEM

The Albarda Garden belongs to FUNDEM, a foundation for the conservation of the fauna and flora of the Mediterranean. One of its objectives is to provide a model of sustainable gardening with low water consumption, based on the use of indigenous plants and helping to re-establish an ecological balanced. Also, through its members donation, FUNDEM acquires pieces of land with a high ecological value to its conservation.

FUNDEM is registered in the General Register of Companies, Establishments and Tourism Professions of the Valencian Community, as a complementary services company, with registration number NR-V-170.

TOURS WITH OR WITHOUT GUIDE

Open every day of the year: from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. From June 15th to September 15th: from 10am to 2pm and from 6pm to 9pm

Languages: Spanish, Valencian, French, English and German.

ACCESSIBILITY OF THE GARDEN

A large part of the garden can be accessed with wheelchair.

LOCATION

The Garden of l’Albarda is located in the municipality of Pedreguer, municipality in the province of Alicante and near the town of Denia

Urbanización La Sella, C/ Baix Vinalopó, nº 8. 03750 Pedreguer (Alicante)

MORE INFO AND CONTACT

Oficina de Fundem

Pl. Mariano Benlliure, nº 5, pta. 29 – 46002 – Valencia Tel. / Fax: 963 523 099 – fundem@fundem.org www.fundem.org- www.jardinalbarda.com