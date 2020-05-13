



Aid for social spending derived from the Coronavirus crisis, with the main objective of meeting the most urgent needs

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, announced that the Alicante Provincial Council has allocated a total of 147,522 euros to the Orihuela City Council.

The grant is part of the six million euros that the provincial administration has allocated to city councils to face the social expense derived from the Coronavirus crisis, with the main objective of continuing to deal with the most urgent needs.

Bascuñana thanked the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, “for the sensitivity and commitment that he has shown to Orihuela since the start of the state of alarm, as with this very important assistance we will be able to continue helping the families that need it most, to whom this crisis has done so much damage”.

The mayor said “The most difficult moments is when administrations have to support each other, and measures like this are necessary so that the municipalities can reach more people.”

Attention Social Welfare

He said that the Department of Social Welfare in Orihuela, is providing a service to an average of 60-70 weekly cases, that is to say, more than 300 cases every month.

He explained that there were many cases prior to the state of alarm and they still have to be attended to. However, there is now a considerable increase in new families, many people who have lost their jobs or their businesses and the grant will provide essential in helping those who are most in need.