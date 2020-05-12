



By Andrew Atkinson

Police investigated what turned out to be a prank on a beach in Cabourg when they were called to deal with a fisherman who was breaking the state of alarm regulations.

However, all they found was that a scarecrow had been set up – fishing – during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

Three police officers attended the scene to find the ‘fisherman’, donning a straw hat and combat jacket, with chair in situ, on the sea shore.

On their approach the police found that the fisherman was actually a scarecrow!

Thankfully he appeared to offer little resistence.