



There is nothing as frustrating as your phone's battery dying right when you are in the middle of your online casino game or just when you are about to send that important message. Although smartphones are really great, their batteries do not last that long if you are a person who uses their phone a lot.

Thankfully, for Samsung users, there is an in-built application that saves your battery. That app is simply known as the Power Saving Mode. We will explain how it works below.

How Power Saving Mode Works

In order to activate this app, you will have to navigate to Settings and then Device Maintenance. You must then choose Battery Optimisation. There, you will have the option to optimise your battery so that it kills off all background apps to save power.

For further battery saving, you can then go ahead and choose Power Saving Mode, which comes in different modes. You just have to choose the one that suits your current situation or needs. When you activate this app, it will minimize the number of apps that you can use.

Additionally, background apps will be disabled so that they do not use power unnecessarily. Furthermore, Dark Mode will be activated, which reduces screen brightness.

This application is very efficient as it saves your battery. While it's activated, you will be able to send and receive texts and calls. You can also choose extra apps that you would like to use, such as the camera, your in-built web-browser, calculator, and a few others.

Other Battery-Saving Tips

When you charge your battery, you should always make sure that as soon as it is full, you unplug your phone from the charger. This preserves your battery life.

We also suggest that you refrain from charging your phone overnight or for extended periods of time. This is bad for your battery’s life expectancy.