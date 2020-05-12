



The cleaning of the Rambla de Cabo Roig, located in the coastal area of ​​Orihuela will get underway next month. “Demanded by residents for years they will finally be carried out thanks to an agreement we reached with the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS),” explained the Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio,.

The work will last one month, and will cost 44,566.88 euros.

The councillor said that, “all the trees, stumps, plants, weeds, brush, fallen wood, debris, garbage and any other waste material will be removed and removed from the area.”

Currently, the Cabo Roig Rambla is choked full of vegetation, undergrowth, stubble, reed beds, fallen trees and other debris that impedes the flow of the water completely blocking the channel ald also producing a high risk fire in summer.

“Now Orihuela is fulfilling its commitment to the residents of Cabo Roig, who, after many years, will once again have this popular route back in perfect condition,” said Aparicio.