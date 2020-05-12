Benejúzar City Council reopens its doors to the public





The Benejúzar Town Hall has reopened its town hall doors to the public on Monday after implementing a Re-entry Plan’, the main objective of which is to guarantee the health of residents, as well as staff.

Access to the interior of the building has been restricted for two months, but “after entering Phase 1 of de-escalation, members of the public will be able to attend in person by appointment as we recover normality”, said the mayor, Miguel López.

This protocol designed by the Councilor for Health and a doctor by profession, José Antonio García, will be divided into two phases, the first of which is to limit access only to the offices on the ground floor with staff taking the temperature of those who enter the building, as well as providing masks and hand disinfection.

Appointments, which will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., can be made by calling 965 356 150. The City Council has also set up an information point at the entrance.

The second phase of this plan will be modified as the de-escalation situation progresses. The mayor, said that “the government team will continue to provide support to the families of Benejuice, as well as to the companies and businesses in the municipality.” He said that “we want to be cautious and transmit to the public that health recommendations must be followed, to avoid any new contagion.”