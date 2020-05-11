



The Councillor for Markets, Víctor Bernabéu, announced that the reopening of Orihuela street markets has been postponed. “We are forced to delay its reopening until further notice”, explaining that “the organizational complexity to start it up due to the rigorous sanitary measures forces us to delay re opening until all security measures can be guaranteed for both traders and the public”.

Representatives of the Market Traders were informed of the decision at a meeting which was held last Friday in which Bernabéu explained “that we have to face in order to offer a reopening with all the guarantees, since at the moment we are going to put nobody’s health at risk. ”