MOJÁCAR’S REY ALABEZ PUPILS CREATE THEIR OWN FLORAL INDALOS





Although Mojácar could not celebrate their annual Indalo de la Flores event in the town’s streets and squares, the pupils of the Rey Alabez School kept the tradition alive from their own homes by making their own symbolic Mojaquero floral creations, all put together on a video for everyone to see.

The project, which was already underway before the confinement began, was then readapted by their drawing teacher, Lucrecia Parra and, the results have been a wonderful show of imagination and art. Moreover, it was an important effort during these times by the youngsters and their families to keep this event on the Mojácar festive calendar.

140 pupils between 12 and 16 years old came up with a range of themed ideas, all made with recycled materials. This was not only because it was impossible to buy items at the minute, but it was also in line with the school’s policy of instilling an educational based respect for the environment and resources.

According to the teacher and coordinator, Lucrecia Parra, running this project during in the first weeks of confinement served to lift the spirits of the whole family in their long hours at home.

The pupils from the Rey Alavez and the Bartolomé Flores Schools have had to adapt to a new school routine incorporating distance education and, the new technologies have come into their own to make this possible. These methods and the town’s ‘home classrooms’ are keeping important teaching curriculum moving along, pointed out Francisco Baraza, the Director of Bartolomé Flores School.

Mojácar Council, with the assistance of their Local Police, Civil Protection and Education Councillor have been busy distributing necessary materials to the pupils so that they can keep on top of their school course work during a summer term that is likely to end within the home.

It has been a huge effort for teachers and the co-ordination of both schools and their Directors, representing new challenges and methodologies for the educational community, which includes 28 different nationalities with a variety of language skills.