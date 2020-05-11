



Mojácar’s Mercadona Supermarket made a delivery of food products to the local Red Cross for them to then distribute to those people who have been placed in an exceedingly difficult situation due to the current crisis.

Throughout the year, Mojácar’s Cruz Roja, or Red Cross, carries out a vast amount of important work to help the public, which currently has an even greater dimension and relevance.

In close collaboration with Mojácar Council and Social Services, shops and businesses such as Mercadona, along with residents, are giving much needed help for the Association’s volunteers to distribute to people and families who badly need support in both health and financial matters.

Just some of the other generous companies collaborating with the Red Cross include the Mojácar Parador Hotel, Heladería Alberto, Cash Garrucha, Perfumerías Mavelia, BS Profesional, the Almería Masonic Lodge.

Concepción Rivero, Mojácar Red Cross President would like to send out an appeal to both individuals and companies for their assistance both with financial contributions, no matter how small, as well as food, household, and sanitary goods.

Anyone interested should contact Mojácar Cruz Roja by phone or call in to their beach front facilities, which are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.