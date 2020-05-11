



The Bundesliga returns on Saturday May 16, only another few days before Germany’s top division becomes the first of Europe’s big leagues to return, after San Marino became the pioneer.

Germany, with many restrictions and security, has produced a congested schedule, although less than that of LaLiga, so that everything returns to the point that it was at on day 26.

Under protocol and with empty stadiums, Bayern Munich will want to secure the title, leading by just four points from Borussia Dortmund, with Leipzig and Monchengladbach closely behind.

Movistar TV will offer the vast majority of the games played over the first weekend:

MATCHDAY 26 (May 16-18)

Borussia Dortmund-Schalke (Sat, May 16, 15.30 #LET’S GO)

Hoffenheim-Hertha (Sat, May 16, 3:30 p.m.)

Leipzig-Freiburg (Sat, May 16, 3.30pm Movistar Champions League)

Augsburg-Wolfsburg (Sat, May 16, 3:30 p.m.)

Fortuna Dusseldorf-Paderborn (Sat, May 16, 3:30 p.m.)

Eintracht Frankfurt-Borussia M’gladbach (Sat, May 16, 6.30pm Movistar Champions League)

Cologne-Mainz (Sun, May 17, 15:00 Movistar Champions League)

Union Berlin-Bayern Munich (Sun, May 17, 18:00 Movistar Champions League)

Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen (Mon, May 18 8:30 PM Movistar Champions League)