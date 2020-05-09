



€20,000 of The GoFundMe campaign €30,000 target reached in wake of anonymous €5,000 donation

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Villamartin based snooker star Willie Thorne remains in Torrevieja hospital after being rushed there on May 2 – following concerns about his health – at the time of undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia.

“The hospital are keeping Willie in longer,” said Julie O’Niell, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cash-strapped Thorne last month.

Thorne has undergone multiple blood transfusions in the last week and is also on the next stage of chemotherapy treatment.

Added to this Thorne has suffered with gout and has a fever.

“Willie keeps getting a fever – and having prolonged issues with both legs,” said O’Neill.

Thorne underwent heart and MRI scans, after being rushed to hospital and further medical tests are being investigated.

“The doctors are going to put Willie asleep and put something down his throat for investigations,” said O’Neill.

“The hospital are doing everything possible to find the cause of infection he has – and underlying issues – causing complications,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill said that she has not been told about the results from the MRI and heart scans: “We just have to continue to wait and see,” added O’Neill.

The GoFundMe campaign has a target of €30,000 and almost €20,000 has been raised.

The fund received an anonymous donation of €5,000 on May 7.

Lesley Marsden, who donated €45, has thanked Thorne, following his and former England and Spurs star Paul Gascoigne’s generosity and kindness, when Gazza came to the Costa Blanca in 2019.

“Willie Thorne is a gentleman. He was very kind to my husband last year, when we went to see Paul Gascoigne in Spain.

“My husband has Motor Neurone Disease and Willie made sure we had our photograph taken with Paul,” said Lesley.

“Willie also went out of his way and got us seated at a table, near the front,” said Lesley.

The couple attended An Evening with Paul Gascoigne event, that saw the football legend spend time in Cabo Roig, Benidorm, and also visited Quesada.

Lesley added: “Willie Thorne also got my Spurs shirt signed by Paul Gascoigne. Hopefully he will get well soon. Willie is a true gent.”