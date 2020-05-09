



Deaths in Spain fall to 179 deaths in the last 24 hours

A total of 179 people died from coronavirus in Spain during the last 24 hours, which is 50 less than Friday, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health published this Saturday. A total of 26,478 people have died since the start of the crisis.

There was also a reduction in the number of new cases, 604, which is almost 500 less than yesterday, taking the total number of infected diagnosed by PCR to 223,578.

A further 2,804 people recovered.

Community of Valencia

There were no deaths registered in the province of Alicante in the last 24 hours, data that is especially significant because it is nearly a month ago, 16 March, the last day on which there were no fatalities.

In total, there have been 42 new cases and 7 deaths, all of them in the province of Valencia. Of the 42 infections, 6 are in the province of Castellón, 7 in Alicante and 29 in Valencia. Currently, there are 3,522 active cases.

There are currently 488 people hospitalised across the community, 92 in the ICU. In the case of Alicante, there are currently 140 admissions, 45 in the ICU.

The total number of hospital admissions is now 49 fewer than Friday. By provinces, there are 43 in Castellón (11 of them in the ICU), 140 in the province of Alicante (45 in the ICU), and 305 in the province of Valencia (36 in the ICU).

The minister of health, Ana Barceló, has highlighted that all new deaths (7) have occurred in the province of Valencia, so for the first time since March 16, there are none registered in either Alicante or, for the 2nd successive day, Castellón.

The number of medical staff who have been discharged are 1,854, 39 more than Friday. The total number of positive cases is now 763. In addition, Barceló eported that 201,843 PCR tests have been carried out since the start of the pandemic.

Care Homes

There are currently positive cases in 76 centers for the elderly: 11 in the province of Castellón, 25 in the province of Alicante and 40 in the province of Valencia. Of these, 30 residences are under active surveillance of the Ministry of Health in the Valencian Community: 9 in the province of Castellón, 8 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.