



All of the municipalities in the Vega Baja will move to Phase 1 of the De-escalation Plan, from Monday, 11 May.

Among the criteria used by the Ministry of Health to justify the move are the number of free beds in ICU, the current number of infections and the capacity of the local health system.

In the Valencian Community, the three capitals, Castellón, Valencia and Alicante, all remain at phase 0, as do Elche and Santa Pola, but all of the municipalities that are served by the two Health Authorities in the Vega Baja, Orihuela and Torrevieja, advance to phase 1.

They include the following 27 municipalities:

Orihuela Health Department: Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Benferri, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Granja de Rocamora, Jacarilla, Orihuela (except the district of Barbarroja), Rafal, Redován, San Isidro

Torrevieja Health Department: Benijófar, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Pilar de la Horadada, Rojales, San Fulgencio, San Miguel de Salinas, Torrevieja.

What can be done in phase 1?

Perhaps the most significant measure for business in phase 1 will be the reopening of hospitality establishments and restaurants which can now serve on terraces outdoors, tables occupying up to 50% of those shown on municipal licenses.

However the additional criteria they will need to meet could be too much for many, particularly those with smaller terraces for whom the 2 metre safety distance might still be too prohibitive. And of course the rules regarding movement will also need to be applied, so if we take as an example a 50 year old, he can only visit a bar once a day, for an hour, between 6-10 am or 8-11pm, and the bar must be within 1km of his home.

Then of course there is a whole new swathe of hygiene measures to be followed; Cleaning and disinfection of tables, chairs and any other contact surface after every person, single-use tablecloths, gel dispensers, toilets to be thoroughly cleaned at least six times a day, and the use of cash is to be discouraged.

Small businesses of less than 400 sq mtrs are also allowed to open but stores may only admit members of the public to 30% of their capacity. Social gatherings are allowed of up to ten people and cars may take passengers again, to capacity in the case of residents living together, otherwise one per row of seats, wearing facemasks.

Hotels may also reopen but without the use of communal areas. Museums and libraries are again open to the public as are sports centres for outdoor activities but without the use of changing facilities.

Many councils have issued instructions of their own regarding beaches, sport and municipal markets which have all been well publicised in recent days.

Places of worship may reopen once again but to a capacity of one third and cultural events and shows can be held with a maximum of 30 people indoors and 200 outdoors (as long as they are seated and the physical safety distance is maintained).

It is thought that additional clarification will be issued by the government this weekend, with particular regard to individual movement in phase 1, so by Monday much of the information provided above may well have changed yet again.