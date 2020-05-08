



The municipal cemeteries of Torrevieja and La Mata, which have been closed during the period of the state of alarm, will reopen their doors again on Monday, May 11, coinciding with the start of Phase 1 of the de-escalation.

However, people who want to visit the Torrevieja cemetery must make an appointment, although this will not be the case in La Mata cemetery.

In Torrevieja appointments will be every hour for small groups of families, to guarantee hygiene and sanitary measures can be maintained.

The appointments can be made from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. by calling 687 520 966.

Visits to the grounds of the La Mata district cemetery may be made on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, without prior appointment, as no crowds of people are foreseen.

The councillor, Sandra Sánchez, said that all people who visit the cemetery must scrupulously comply with the recommendations issued by the health authorities on safety and prevention measures.