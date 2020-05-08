



The coronavirus pandemic has left 27 new cases and 6 deaths in the Valencian Community, during the last 24 hours representing a 50% reduction in deaths compared to the data provided yesterday.

The new cases, which continue to decline, have been registered s follows: 1 in the province of Castellón, 5 in the province of Alicante and 21 in the province of Valencia. Currently, there are a total of 3,099 active cases of COVID-19 in the Community, 29% of the total detected since the virus began.

None of the deaths are in nursing homes. These losses have occurred in Alicante (4) and Valencia (2), while in Castellón no deaths have been recorded.

Discharges in the last 24 hours number 171 patients who have overcome the disease, which brings the number of discharges to 8,181 since the start of the pandemic. By province, 19 in Castellón, 65 in Alicante and 87 in Valencia.

Hospital admissions in Valencia fell to 537, that is, 21 less than yesterday. Patients currently receiving treatment are in Castellón 50 (11 remain in the ICU), 150 in Alicante (45 in the ICU) and 337 in Valencia (40 in the ICU).

Care Homes

The situation in the residences is stabilising at a gradual rate. According to Health, there are a total of 75 senior centres in the Community with positive cases among their residents.

These residences are located; 10 in Castellón, 22 in Alicante and 38 in Valencia. In addition, there are 30 centres under surveillance: 9 in Castellón, 13 in Valencia and 8 in Alicante.

Letting down our guard

On four separate occasions during her press conference, Health Minister, Ana Barceló, referred to the images of the past weekend, with thousands of people on the street after more than 40 days of confinement, failing to keep security distances and without the protective masks. She said she was greatly concerned that we are letting our guard down.

However, she stated that it is still early to check if there are consequences of this relaxation of the measures, since the infected patients take an average of between 4 and 14 days to develop the symptoms.

“First for you, and also because of all you must protect your families, parents, siblings or grandparents. Take care of them, and the best way to do it is by taking care of yourself, do not let your guard down, because it is serious, “said Barceló. It should be remembered that in Alicante, the Police have had to reinforce their security controls in recent days following various sanctions imposed on groups of young people who were holding parties.

Slight increase in deaths across Spain

Spain has registered another slight rise in the number of daily deaths with coronavirus with 229 new fatalities in 24 hours, compared to 213 on Thursday. In total, the deaths are now 26,299.

Those infected, who were diagnosed by PCR total 222,857, that is an additional 1,095 cases in the last 24 hours, 341 more than on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected people to 222,857. There have been 131,148 patients who have recovered since the onset of the health crisis.